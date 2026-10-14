US Backs Alaska In High Court Fight Over Plane Forfeiture

By Linda Chiem ( October 14, 2026, 9:50 PM EDT) -- The federal government has told the U.S. Supreme Court that Alaska is well within its right to confiscate "instrumentalities of crime" and the state's attempted forfeiture of an 83-year-old bush pilot's $95,000 plane for transporting a six-pack of beer to a dry village wasn't excessive....
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