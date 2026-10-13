Apple Gets Expedited OpenAI Discovery In Trade Secret Case

By Theresa Schliep ( October 13, 2026, 10:00 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Tuesday that OpenAI must work on an expedited timeline to furnish some documents in Apple's suit accusing the company of using former employees to access secret information, calling Apple's concerns about the preservation of some evidence "well-taken."...
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