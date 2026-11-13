Justices To Hear Robinhood Suit On Pre-IPO Financial Data
By Jessica Corso ( November 13, 2026, 2:05 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a case brought by Robinhood Markets Inc. that questions whether investors can sue when a company in the process of going public does not release potentially unfavorable financial data that isn't yet ready for publication....
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