Litigation Funding Partners Clash Over Shift In Del. High Court

By Jarek Rutz ( October 14, 2026, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Priority Pre-Settlement Funding LLC and Brett K. Findler urged the Delaware Supreme Court on Wednesday to revive claims accusing Findler's former business partner of quietly shifting their litigation-finance business into hedge funds the partner controlled, while the other side argued Findler knew about the new structure, agreed to it and helped put it in place....
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