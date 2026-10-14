Voting Groups Tell High Court To Block Citizenship Proof Rule

By Crystal Owens ( October 14, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A number of voting rights groups are urging the Supreme Court to reject the Republican National Committee's bid to undo a Ninth Circuit ruling over two Arizona voting laws, saying the RNC failed to show that documentary proof of citizenship is necessary to vote by mail and in presidential elections....
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