Ex-Yukos Shareholders Say Pause Unwarranted In $50B Case

By Joyce Hanson ( October 15, 2026, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Former Yukos Oil Co. shareholders are urging a D.C. federal court not to stay their lawsuit aimed at enforcing more than $50 billion in arbitral awards against Russia while the D.C. Circuit decides a parallel appeal, saying a pause now would significantly prejudice them....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.