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Ga. Justices Deem Fire Fee Illegal, Back $30M In Refunds

By Jaqueline McCool ( October 14, 2026, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A Georgia county must issue more than $30 million worth of refunds and interest to property owners to whom it charged a fire protection fee, the state's high court affirmed Wednesday, finding the fee constituted an unauthorized tax....

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