4 Firms Steer $2B Sale Of AT&T's Mexico Wireless Unit
By Al Barbarino ( October 14, 2026, 11:57 AM EDT) -- A group of four U.S. and Mexican law firms are guiding AT&T Mexico's agreement to sell itself to a consortium made up of Grupo Televisa and Fintech Holdings Inc. for $2 billion....
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