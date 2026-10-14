Mich. Jury Awards Televangelist $62M For Network's Racism

By Melanie Dorsey ( October 14, 2026, 4:26 PM EDT) -- A Black televangelist was awarded $62.2 million Wednesday by a Michigan federal jury that found that the white owner of a religious television network subjected him to racial discrimination, harassment and retaliation, concluding a trial centered on a meme depicting the network owner as a pimp surrounded by Black ministers....
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