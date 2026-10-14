Fed. Circ. Affirms Toss Of Hulu Digital Advertising Patent Suit

By Elliot Weld ( October 14, 2026, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday upheld a California federal judge's decision dismissing a suit brought by a patent-holding company accusing streaming giant Hulu of infringing patents covering advertising in digital media, finding the patent claims cover an abstract idea and lack an inventive concept....
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