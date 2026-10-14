Challenges To VOA Cuts Moot After Policy Shift, Agency Says

By Benjamin Morse ( October 14, 2026, 5:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Agency for Global Media told a D.C. federal judge that consolidated suits by a coalition of journalists, federal employees and labor unions seeking to overturn cuts that slashed staffing at Voice of America are moot because the agency has changed the policy at issue....
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