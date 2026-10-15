What's At Stake As Justices Rethink Sentencing Commentary

By John Ghose, Sean O'Connell and Nancy Eriksen ( October 15, 2026, 3:43 PM EDT) -- On Oct. 13, the U.S. Supreme Court heard a case with potentially significant implications for federal sentencing. In Beaird v. U.S., the Supreme Court will decide whether courts must still defer to U.S. sentencing guidelines commentary under the standard established in its 1993 decision in Stinson v. U.S.[1]...
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