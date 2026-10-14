LIV Golf OK To Tap $54M, Enter Into RSA Amid Player Talks

By Alex Wittenberg ( October 14, 2026, 8:40 PM EDT) -- LIV Golf secured a New Jersey bankruptcy judge's blessing on Wednesday to borrow $53.6 million in Chapter 11 and assume a $300 million restructuring agreement, giving the debtor more time to try to persuade players to join the revamped, golfer-owned league it has dubbed LIV 2.0....
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