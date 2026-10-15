Family Wants $9.75M To End McCarter & English Estate Suit
By Brian Steele ( October 15, 2026, 3:43 PM EDT) -- The plaintiffs in a lawsuit accusing McCarter & English LLP and a now-deceased attorney of mismanaging a mall developer's estate want a Connecticut state judge to lift a stay on the proceedings so they can file a formal offer to settle for $9.75 million....
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