3rd Circ. Backs Pa. Regulator In Pipeline Approval Fight

By George Woolston ( October 14, 2026, 9:54 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday affirmed a Pennsylvania regulator's approval of a Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co. project, ruling there was no evidence the water quality information pushed by environmental groups would have altered the outcome of the application....
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