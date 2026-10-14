1st Circ. Rejects Brown U. Prof's Challenge To Deportation

By Julie Manganis ( October 14, 2026, 4:23 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit has said it lacks jurisdiction to review a Brown University professor's deportation and five-year ban on trying to return to the United States, affirming a Massachusetts district judge's dismissal of her habeas petition....
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