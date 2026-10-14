Trustee Asks 1st Circ. To Nix Shuttered Bank Owner's Claims

By Zak Kostro ( October 14, 2026, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A Puerto Rico federal court properly dismissed claims against a trustee appointed to administer the receivership of a shuttered online bank suspected of facilitating tax evasion and money laundering, he told the First Circuit, saying he's entitled to 11th Amendment immunity because he was sued in his official capacity....
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