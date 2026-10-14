Colo. Judge Mulls Coors' Bid To Stop Suppliers' Contract Exits
By Rachel Konieczny ( October 14, 2026, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Coors Distributing Co. LLC urged a Colorado state judge Wednesday to block a beer brand supplier from terminating its decades-long contract with the beer wholesaler until arbitration occurs, arguing that the supplier's contract exit presents a "real risk" that other suppliers will end their agreements with the wholesaler....
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