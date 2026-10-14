Farmers Insurer Must Face Proposed Class Life Policy Claims

By Rachel Riley ( October 14, 2026, 10:39 PM EDT) -- A Seattle federal judge refused on Tuesday to toss a proposed class action against a Farmers Insurance subsidiary, concluding the plaintiff has leveled valid contractual and consumer protection claims based on contentions that the insurer overcharged for life insurance and underpaid interest on policyholder accounts. ...
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