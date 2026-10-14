Sens. Probe Meta For Claiming Tax Credits On AI Data Centers

By Gina Kim ( October 14, 2026, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Democratic senators Tuesday called on Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to explain why he's justifying the use of billions in federal research tax credits to pay for building the company's AI data centers, warning that doing so is a possible misapplication of federal tax law that could prompt further investigation....
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