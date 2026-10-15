Banks, Credit Union Escape Pig Butchering Scam Suit

By Sydney Price ( October 15, 2026, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Several financial institutions have been released from a suit brought by a California couple accusing them of allowing a so-called pig butchering investing scam that cost the pair $600,000, with a federal judge ruling the couple does not show how the defendants are liable for the harm, and that some of the claims were brought too late....
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