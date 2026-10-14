OpenAI Tells Court Ex-Worker Took Confidential Files To Apple
By Lauren Berg ( October 14, 2026, 11:20 PM EDT) -- OpenAI Foundation on Wednesday alleged one of its former employees absconded with confidential files about an unreleased artificial intelligence product and gave the information to Apple Inc., asking the California federal judge overseeing Apple's nearly identical trade secret allegations for time to investigate and potentially file counterclaims....
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