Amazon Flags Possible Abuse In Chicago 'Schedule A' Suits

By Ivan Moreno ( October 14, 2026, 11:22 PM EDT) -- Amazon is moving to pause court-ordered fund transfers in more than a dozen trademark cases brought against large numbers of online sellers in Chicago federal court, saying that while it's not a party to the litigation, it's investigating whether some of the lawsuits were used to obtain money the retailer previously froze for reasons unrelated to the disputes....
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