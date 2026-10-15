Justices Stay 4th Circ. Mandamus In FCC Political Ad Case
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( October 15, 2026, 4:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has stayed an order from a Fourth Circuit panel that would have required the full Federal Communications Commission to review agency staff guidance requiring broadcasters to offer discount ad rates to political committees tied to candidates....
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