Boies Schiller Adds Ex-DOJ Civil Division Leader In NY, DC

By Hailey Konnath ( October 14, 2026, 11:52 PM EDT) -- Boies Schiller Flexner LLP has added a former deputy assistant attorney general in the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Division to its global investigations and white collar teams in New York and Washington, D.C., according to an announcement made Wednesday....
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