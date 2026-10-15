Google Beats T-Shirt Co.'s Suit, Amazon Still Facing IP Claims

By Bonnie Eslinger ( October 15, 2026, 9:20 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge overseeing a T-shirt seller's separate intellectual property lawsuits accusing Google and Amazon of copyright infringement issued diverging rulings Wednesday, saying Weekend Warrior Clothing can pursue claims against Amazon over its "Merch on Demand" service, while tossing claims that Google advertised infringing shirts....
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