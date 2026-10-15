4 Firms Steer $6.1B CCC Intelligent Solutions Take-Private
By Al Barbarino ( October 15, 2026, 1:29 PM EDT) -- Four law firms are advising on an agreement announced Thursday to take insurance software provider CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. private at an enterprise value of about $6.1 billion....
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