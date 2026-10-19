Cannabis Partners Urge Contempt Finding Over Tax Returns

By Jonathan Capriel ( October 19, 2026, 10:24 PM EDT) -- Two cannabis entrepreneurs have asked a California state court to hold their former business partner in contempt after he failed to hand over eight years of tax returns, evidence they need to help support claims he schemed to steal majority ownership in their dispensary by creating $3.4 million in "phantom debt."...
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