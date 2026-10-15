Ex-Racing Director Says Deleted Texts Don't Merit Sanctions
By Hayley Fowler ( October 15, 2026, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The former competition director for NASCAR superteam Joe Gibbs Racing LLC said his "candor" should save him from sanctions after he admitted to deleting text messages with the owner of a rival team before his old employer sued him for trade secrets theft....
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