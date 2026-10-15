Neighbors Say $26M Hotel Deal Skirted Sunshine Law

By Carolina Bolado ( October 15, 2026, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Two West Palm Beach neighborhood associations sued Palm Beach County, developer The Related Companies LP and others on Wednesday, challenging a $26 million deal to build a second convention center hotel that the residents say was rushed through in violation of Florida's Sunshine Law....
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