Colo. Aerospace Co. Fabricated $40M Programs, Ex-COO Says
By Zach Dupont ( October 15, 2026, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The former chief operating officer of an aerospace company told a Colorado state court Wednesday that the company tricked him into accepting the role by presenting him with investor projections and sales figures based on fraudulent programs....
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