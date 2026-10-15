Agtech Biz Fights Founder's Receivership Bid In Del.

By Jarek Rutz ( October 15, 2026, 6:43 PM EDT) -- HerdDogg urged the Delaware Chancery Court on Thursday to reject its founder's request to put the agricultural technology company into receivership, arguing her current case improperly repeats claims already tossed in another lawsuit, while the founder contended the events underlying her instant petition occurred only after that previous litigation began....
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