High Court Won't Settle Circuit Split Over Automatic Stays
By Gautama Mehta ( October 19, 2026, 10:21 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to take up a petition asking it to resolve a circuit split over whether state-level proceedings should be automatically stayed during appeals of orders remanding cases from federal to state court....
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