11th Circ. Backs Allegiant Win Over Race Bias, Retaliation Suit

By Patrick Hoff ( October 15, 2026, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit refused to reopen a Black former Allegiant Airlines employee's suit alleging she was fired for complaining to the CEO that white colleagues were harassing her and making racist jokes, finding she only contacted the executive after she was caught lying about an altercation with a co-worker....
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