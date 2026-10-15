Wash. Justices Doubt Prosecutor Immunity In Judge DQ Case
By Rachel Riley ( October 15, 2026, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Washington Supreme Court justices pushed back Thursday on assertions by a county prosecutor's office that it's immune from claims that it improperly used disqualification affidavits to remove a former judge from its cases, with one justice noting that a line-level prosecutor acknowledged an officewide policy to seek disqualification of the judge....
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