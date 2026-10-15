General Atlantic Targets IPO At $10B Valuation, More Rumors
By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( October 15, 2026, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Private equity firm General Atlantic is considering a 2027 initial public offering that could value it at up to $10 billion; Amazon is in talks to acquire artificial intelligence company Decart in a transaction that could be worth around $7 billion; and Australian real estate investment trust AirTrunk has delayed its planned Singaporean initial public offering....
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