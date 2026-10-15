Ex-NFL Player Seeks $300M Over Career-Ending Hip Surgery

By Dorothy Atkins ( October 15, 2026, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver David Bell sued more than a dozen entities in a $300 million medical malpractice lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania state court Thursday, alleging he was duped into having an unnecessary hip surgery that nearly killed him and ended his promising NFL career....
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