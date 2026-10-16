Tips For Employers As Calif. Court Limits Harassment Liability

By Ellen Connelly Cohen ( October 16, 2026, 3:53 PM EDT) -- In what appears to be the first published California appellate decision to address the question, a court recently held that an employer cannot face strict liability for sexual harassment under the state's Fair Employment and Housing Act merely because the alleged harasser supervises employees....
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