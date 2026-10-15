Winklevosses' Crypto Co. Gemini Can't Ditch CFTC Settlement
By Bonnie Eslinger ( October 15, 2026, 10:22 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday denied a request by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Winklevoss-owned cryptocurrency exchange Gemini to throw out a settlement signed by the company to end a Biden-era enforcement action, saying there's no significant change of facts and a crypto policy shift under the Trump administration doesn't negate the deal....
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