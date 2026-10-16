US Inventor Presses Justices To Hear $2.6B Centripetal Case

By Theresa Schliep ( October 16, 2026, 6:28 PM EDT) -- US Inventor Inc. has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to revive Centripetal Networks LLC's patent infringement case against Cisco Systems Inc., arguing that a lower court that wiped out a $2.6 billion judgment had wrongly denied Centripetal the chance to respond to new claim construction....
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