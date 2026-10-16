Wash. AG Office, WSU Rigged $15M Data Contract, Suit Says
By Ben Adlin ( October 16, 2026, 10:06 PM EDT) -- A former prosecutor and the police-use-of-force analytics company he now helms sued Washington's attorney general's office and Washington State University over an allegedly rigged $15 million public safety data contract, claiming the defendants privately coordinated and shared nonpublic procurement information ahead of a competitive bidding process....
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