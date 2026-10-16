Gap Workers In Wash. Sue Over Unpaid OT, Missed Breaks
By Gina Kim ( October 16, 2026, 2:23 PM EDT) -- Gap and Athleta were hit with a proposed class action in Washington state court alleging that the retail giants failed to pay hourly employees with overtime wages and also failed to ensure that they took the meal and rest breaks they were entitled to....
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