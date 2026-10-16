McDonald's Used Deloitte Tool To Fix Menu Prices, Suit Says
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( October 16, 2026, 7:44 PM EDT) -- McDonald's Corp. and Deloitte Consulting have been hit with a proposed class action alleging the fast food chain's internal pricing system used to set the cost of each item is based on confidential transaction data obtained from ostensibly competing McDonald's franchises and company-owned restaurants....
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