5 Ways Trial Attys Can Build Mental Health Counseling Skills

By Alexandra Echsner-Rasmussen ( October 21, 2026, 5:10 PM EDT) -- A study published in late July in the Journal of Aggression, Maltreatment and Trauma put words to something trial lawyers tend to sense, but rarely name. Researchers noted that, despite the fact that trauma exposure is a constant part of the job, lawyers are generally not equipped to respond adequately.[1]...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.