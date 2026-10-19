Salsa Composer Says He Kept Rights To 6 Albums
By Carolina Bolado ( October 19, 2026, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A Venezuelan salsa composer suing his former business partner and producer for copyright infringement told jurors Monday that he never transferred ownership rights to six albums that he says have been disseminated without consent or payment....
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