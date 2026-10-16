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Conn. Agency Prevails Against Estate's $20M Infant Death Suit

By Aaron Keller ( October 16, 2026, 8:17 PM EDT) -- The estate of a slain infant did not prove Connecticut Department of Children and Families workers caused the 7-month-old boy's death by failing to take him away from his father, who threw him into the Connecticut River from a 90-foot-high bridge, a state judge has ruled after a bench trial....

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