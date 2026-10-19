Board Says Navy's 161-Day Extension Changed Its Deal

By Tom Lotshaw ( October 19, 2026, 9:42 PM EDT) -- The Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals has found the Navy improperly required a contractor to provide an extra 161 days of pier support for the USS Chosin, and ordered the Navy and the company to hash out appropriate compensation....
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