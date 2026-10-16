Gildan Carried On 'Channel Stuffing' Scheme, Investor Says

By Rae Ann Varona ( October 16, 2026, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. pumped distributors with extra inventory to create an appearance of revenue growth, alleges a putative securities class action filed in New York federal court that cites short-seller firm Jehoshaphat Research's exchanges with a former employee and customers of the Canadian apparel manufacturer....
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