Ill. Man Pleads Guilty After Knife Forces Court Lockdown
By Celeste Bott ( October 16, 2026, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A man who forced an hourslong lockdown and evacuation of the Everett McKinley Dirksen U.S. Courthouse in downtown Chicago last summer after brandishing a knife in the courthouse lobby pled guilty Thursday to a weapons charge....
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