3 Steps To Mitigate The Cyber Risks From Employee AI Use

By Matthew Gizzo and Erin Schachter ( October 23, 2026, 5:42 PM EDT) -- An IBM Corp. study released on July 29, which looked at 602 organizations affected by data breaches recently, showed that the share of security incidents linked to employee use of unapproved artificial intelligence tools — so-called shadow AI — has more than doubled from 20% last year to 43% this year.[1]...
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